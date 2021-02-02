Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.93 on Monday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.