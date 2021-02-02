Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $84.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

