Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

MBCN stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

