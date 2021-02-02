Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Fuel Gas Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report released on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.