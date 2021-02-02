Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.