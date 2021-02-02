Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TCBK stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

