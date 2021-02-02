Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $134.14 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,177,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

