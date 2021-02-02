Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Increased by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of EW opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

