QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Takes $206,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

