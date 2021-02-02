QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QCR by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,704. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

