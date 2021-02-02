QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.07. 272,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

