QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 28.5% Lower This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $170,360.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.