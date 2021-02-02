Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock traded down $11.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.02. 12,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,955. Quidel has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.