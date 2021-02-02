Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $7.31 million and $1.66 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004293 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.