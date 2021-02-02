Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%.

Quotient stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $522.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.