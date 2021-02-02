Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $102.48 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

