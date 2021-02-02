Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 159,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

