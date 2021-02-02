Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading Up 5.4%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 321,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 290,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

