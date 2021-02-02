Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$461.64.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$434.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$482.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$445.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$413.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.