Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock.
CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$461.64.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$434.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$482.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$445.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$413.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.
In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.
About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.