Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.31

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.31 and last traded at $105.26, with a volume of 15429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.