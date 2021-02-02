Raymond James Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 593,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after buying an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after buying an additional 343,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

