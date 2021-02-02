Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,908.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock worth $99,893. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDI remained flat at $$5.59 during trading on Tuesday. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.