Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,619,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,282,574.67.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,883.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total transaction of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

