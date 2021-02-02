Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Real Matters stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

