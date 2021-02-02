Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $101.00.

1/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMD traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 33,671,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,162,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.