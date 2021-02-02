Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magnite (MGNI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI):

1/28/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

1/25/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/22/2021 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Magnite had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Magnite is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Get Magnite Inc alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.