Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

