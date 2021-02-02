Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,421.27

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7,421.27 and traded as low as $6,124.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) shares last traded at $6,198.00, with a volume of 1,143,349 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,585 ($99.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,826.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,421.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

