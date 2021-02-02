Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.9 days.

RCRRF traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. Recruit has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

