ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0031

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $88.40 million and $2.30 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,745.65 or 1.00127478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.47 or 0.00995720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00303591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

