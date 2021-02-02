Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.47. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

