Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Redwood Trust worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.