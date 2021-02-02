Ren (REN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $193.12 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $654.82 million and $193.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.19 or 0.00844629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.79 or 0.04862111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014757 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 986,638,453 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

