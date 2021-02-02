RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of RNR opened at $152.95 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 62,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

