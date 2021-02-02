Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $137,363.75 and approximately $36.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

