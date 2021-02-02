Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

