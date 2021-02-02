Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading 13.3% Higher

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.55. 4,242,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,460,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $354.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 205.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Resonant by 180.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

