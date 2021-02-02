Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Essent Group worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 128,505 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 444,964 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.