Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. FMR LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

