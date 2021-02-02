Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

