Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.13 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

