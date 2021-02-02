Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $143.75.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.