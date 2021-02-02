Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 113 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.