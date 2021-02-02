Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 136 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

