Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verify Smart and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 1.14 $11.59 million $0.20 54.10

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Verify Smart and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals -0.39% -0.31% -0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verify Smart and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.17%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Verify Smart has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Verify Smart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verify Smart Company Profile

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

