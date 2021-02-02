ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

RWLK stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.