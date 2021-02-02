Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

