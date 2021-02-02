RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.00 and a beta of 1.02. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

