Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Receives €100.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.64 ($118.40).

RHM has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

RHM stock opened at €87.94 ($103.46) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.36. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

