RHS Financial LLC Purchases 29,602 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 174.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

